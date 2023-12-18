IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a statement in English on Monday regarding civilian casualties in the war in Gaza.

“Hamas sees civilian death as a strategy, we see it as a tragedy — which is why we use many measures to try and minimize the civilian harm and suffering — that is the tragic reality — in this war that Hamas started,” Hagari stated.

"We warn civilians before attacks, whenever possible. We also recommend civilians to temporarily move away from areas of intense fighting," the spokesman added.

Hagari explained: "We abort attacks when we see unexpected civilian presence. We choose the right munition for each target — so it doesn't cause unnecessary damage.”



“Our intent is to defeat Hamas and secure the release of our hostages. The tragic suffering of civilians in Gaza — is not our intent,” he concluded.