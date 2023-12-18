The Jordanian army on Monday morning announced that it succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle a large amount of weapons, including missiles at the Jordan-Syria border.

The announcement noted that a number of Jordanian soldiers were injured during clashes with the smugglers.

A large amount of missiles, automatics weapons, and drugs were confiscated during the incident.

"Since the early hours of the morning, battles were ongoing between forces from the Jordanian border control and groups of armed individuals along the northern border," a Jordanian government source said. "The armed groups were pushed back into Syrian territory."

The military said, "The last few days have seen a spike in these operations that are changing from infiltration attempts and smuggling to armed clashes with the goal of crossing the border by force and targeting border guards."

