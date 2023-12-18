IDF officer Capt. (Res.) Meni Kalcheim, who was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack on Sunday at a Binyamin Region gas station, was released later in the evening from Sheba Medical Center after undergoing treatment and met the forces who were holding the terrorist who assaulted him.

Kalcheim confronted the terrorist and told him: "Whoever lifts a hand on a Jew will not have a life. His verdict is in hell. This land is ours, and we will continue living here. Whoever wants to die, go somewhere else."

On Sunday, the officer recalled the attack: "Today, on my way home to Ateret in Binyamin, returning from IDF activity with my reserve unit, I stopped at a convenience store at the Rantis gas station. When I was at the checkout, I felt a strong blow from behind and saw someone running from the store. I started chasing him and shot at him. Apparently, I wounded him," Kalcheim said.

He added, "Thank God that I was standing there, an officer in an IDF uniform with a long weapon who could respond. If somebody else had been there, the outcome might have been different."

"Hamas, with whom we are currently at war in Gaza - are also with us in Judea and Samaria. They do not want our existence or our life. We must fight them everywhere. Thank God for saving me," he concluded.