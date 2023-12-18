IDF soldiers located suitcases with approximately 5,000,000 NIS worth of terror funds, and numerous weapons, inside the home of a senior Hamas terrorist in the Jabalya area.

IDF troops also struck terrorist infrastructure where weapons were located, including explosive devices, military equipment, and RPGs. A cache of mortars and ammunition was also located in the basement of the structure. Terror tunnel shafts and launch pits in the area were also destroyed.

On Sunday, an IAF aircraft identified a suspicious terrorist cell entering Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the Khan Yunis area. IDF ground troops then directed an IAF helicopter to strike and eliminate the cell.

IDF troops also located a sniper in a compound in Khan Yunis. The troops directed an IDF aircraft to strike and kill the sniper.

Since Sunday, IDF naval forces struck Hamas terror targets and supported the ground troops’ activity along the coast of the Gaza Strip.