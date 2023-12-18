Several gas stations in the Iranian capital experienced disruption to services on Monday morning, Iranian state TV reported.

The cause of the disruption was not immediately clear.

Earlier, an Israeli hacker group which calls itself the "Predatory Sparrow" claimed that it carried out a cyber attack which caused disruptions to Iranian gas stations.

According to the official IRNA news agency, "field observations" indicated that some gas stations in the country ceased operations.

Iran's Tasnim news agency noted that the disruption began in the early hours of Monday morning, and that, "Apparently, the officials held a meeting in this regard."

Tasnim also confirmed that the disruptions occurred in additional provinces as well.

Iran International quoted the director of the National Oil Products Distribution Company of East Azerbaijan region as saying, "All gas stations are out of service nationwide and now we are sending teams to stations throughout the province for manual adjustment."