The French are increasing their pressure for a diplomatic solution which will distance Hezbollah from the border with Israel.

According to Kan Reshet Bet, French President Emmanuel Macron recently sent a message to Lebanon warning that, "The rules of the game that existed before October 7 are not the rules of the game today. We are in a different reality and you need to understand that the situation has changed."

On Sunday, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna arrived in Israel and met with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) and Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity), following the formation of a joint staff to handle the matter, several weeks ago.

Following the meeting, Cohen stressed, "Only the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and the distancing of Hezbollah from the border with Israel will prevent war in Lebanon."

"Hezbollah, which serves the terrorist government in Iran, endangers Lebanon and the entire region.

"The issue can be resolved diplomatically or with military action. Only the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the distancing of Hezbollah terrorists north of the Litani River will prevent war in Lebanon."

He added, "Following the talks we have had in recent weeks, I spoke today with the French Foreign Minister about promoting an international diplomatic move that would distance the Hezbollah threat from Israel's northern border and allow the tens of thousands of evacuees to return to their homes in safety."

"We have established a French-Israeli joint working group over the past few weeks, with the aim of coordinating the implementation of Resolution 1701."

Gantz, who met Colonna just before she left for a meeting with senior Lebanese officials, called on her to distance Hezbollah from the border, in accordance with the United Nations decision. He also warned that if this did not happen, Israel would do it herself.

"We are ready for a diplomatic solution, but we are also preparing for a military operation," he stressed.

Colonna, who also visited areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority, used her visit to criticize the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she wrote, "In the West Bank, settlement construction is accelerating, in flagrant violation of international law. In addition, settlers commit abuses against Palestinians, depriving them of their rights and their land. We cannot accept this, action will be taken."