A car collided on Sunday night with a motorcade SUV that was part of US President Joe Biden's security detail in Wilmington, Delaware, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Television footage showed secret service agents escorting Biden to his car after the impact.

The collision occurred as Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left an event with campaign staff. A beige Ford collided with the SUV before coming to a stop, according to Bloomberg.

The Bidens, who were unharmed, got into their armored SUV and left. Security personnel were seen demanding the driver open the door.

The background to the incident is not yet clear.