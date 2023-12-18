The United Nations Security Council could vote as early as Monday on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip - via land, sea and air routes - and set up UN monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered, Reuters reported on Sunday night.

Diplomats said the fate of the draft Security Council resolution hinges on final negotiations between the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, which has drafted the text.

"We have engaged constructively and transparently throughout the entire process in an effort to unite around a product that will pass," said a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The UAE knows exactly what can pass and what cannot — it is up to them if they want to get this done."

The US wants to tone down language on a cessation of hostilities, diplomats said. The draft text, seen by Reuters, currently "calls for an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access."

The UN Security Council has been unsuccessful thus far in passing an agreed upon resolution on the conflict in Gaza. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the US, France, China, Britain or Russia.

Earlier this month, the Security Council attempted a vote on resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, but the US vetoed the proposal.

In mid-October, a Russian-drafted UN Security Council resolution, that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war in Gaza, failed to pass after it did not achieve the minimum nine votes needed in the 15-member body.

The text was controversial because, while it referred to Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, it did not directly name Hamas, whose terrorists murdered at least 1,200 people in Israel on October 7.

In late October, Russia and China vetoed a US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas.

The UN General Assembly, whose resolutions are non-binding as opposed to Security Council resolutions which are, last week approved a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.