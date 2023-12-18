Two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Sunday that Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed ceasefire and hostage release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented.

Hamas is insisting on setting the list of hostages to be released unilaterally, and demanding that Israeli forces withdraw behind pre-determined lines, the sources told Reuters.

Israel has agreed on Hamas setting the list, the sources said, but refuses to withdraw and has asked for a timeline and to see the list in order to set the time and duration of the ceasefire.

There have been rumblings in recent days of another “ceasefire for hostages” agreement between Israel and Hamas, but on Saturday night, Hamas toughened its position on such a deal.

Osama Hamdan, one of the senior members of the Hamas terrorist organization, stated that that the return of abducted soldiers will only be achieved after a complete cessation of the "aggression" on the part of Israel.

The Islamic Jihad, which is holding several hostages as well, stressed that the organization will agree to a new prisoner swap only in exchange for ending the war.