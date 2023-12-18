Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, during the Cabinet meeting on Sunday, attacked the decision to approve the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, and also stated that he opposed it.

He questioned the Prime Minister as to why it was urgent for him to hold the vote on Friday afternoon, right before the start of Shabbat, and in an expedited manner.

"I don't understand how is it that, on Friday afternoon, they send messages about the vote, apparently someone was hoping that one of the members of the cabinet was taking an afternoon nap," said Ben Gvir. Minister Ofir Akunis replied: "Were you napping?" To which Ben Gvir said, "I've been sleeping three hours a night since the beginning of the war."

Ben Gvir continued his criticism of the decision, saying, "It is not acceptable to suddenly change policy without holding a discussion in the Cabinet. We have a large increase in the number of deaths, we have a large increase in the number of injured, and in my opinion, this is completely consistent with the amounts of fuel and humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip. How can there be such irresponsibility? Deciding on the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing without there being an in-depth discussion in the Cabinet beforehand. My position was clear and known, I opposed it from the very beginning. I think that we should not bring them humanitarian aid, until we receive aid for our hostages. But in any case, why prevent a discussion on this in the Cabinet?"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replied, "The Americans helped us bring 80 hostages instead of 50 hostages in the deal. And in return, we are bringing in 200 trucks a day. It is impossible to bring them all through the Rafah crossing, so in order to be able to fulfill our end of the bargain, we need to open the Kerem Shalom crossing."

Earlier on Sunday, Ben Gvir wrote a letter to the head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, in which he requested that the Political-Security Cabinet convene to discuss the decision.

"In the last few days, fundamental decisions were made, which constitute a policy change of the Cabinet, without any discussion and by way of a telephone referendum only or even without any vote. Thus, on Friday afternoon it was decided in a telephone referendum only to open the Kerem Shalom crossing for goods for our enemy, and today I learned that there is a claim that 180 million shekels were transferred from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south, without any vote about it," the minister wrote.