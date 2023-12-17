Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu, located in northern Israel, announced on Sunday night that IDF soldier Eitan Naeh was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

A statement on behalf of the kibbutz said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Eitan Naeh, son of Avishai and Keren, in battle in Gaza. The details of the funeral will be made public later. We embrace the family and share in their deep sorrow."

The city of Ma'alot-Tarshiha, located about 20 kilometers east of Nahariya in northern Israel, announced that Uriah Bayer, who fought in the Maglan reconnaissance unit and who was critically injured last Thursday during battle in the southern Gaza Strip, has died of his wounds.

"The municipality of Ma'alot-Tarshiha shares in the grief of the dear Bayer family following the death of city resident Uriah Bayer, son of Gideon and Nelly who served in the Maglan unit, and who fell in a heroic battle against the bitter enemy in the south of the Gaza Strip."

"The community of the city of Ma'alot-Tarshiha embraces the dear parents and the family of the deceased in their difficult time and sends its sincere condolences. May you know no more sorrow. The funeral will take place on Tuesday at the military cemetery in Ma'alot."

Earlier on Sunday evening, the IDF cleared for publication that Staff sergeant Boris Dunavetski fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Dunavetski, 21 years old from Kiryat Bialik, served in the Armored Corps' 401st Brigade in Battalion 46.

On Sunday morning, the IDF cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell in battle and whose families have been notified:

Master sergeant (res.) Joseph Avner Doran, 26, from Jerusalem, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Sergeant Major (res.) Shalev Zaltsman, 24, from Ramat Yishai, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

In addition, a reservist soldier was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. Also, an officer and three reservists were seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.