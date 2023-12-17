Yarden Roman Gat, who was released from Hamas captivity almost three weeks ago, relived the moments of terror she experienced during the days when she was in the hands of the terrorist organization in Gaza.

"As a woman, the fear of being raped or the variety … could never get off your mind, never," she said in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, that will be broadcast in full on Sunday night.

She added, "It’s just not an option because as long as you’re there you’re hopeless. You have no protection, you cannot object to anything, it could cost you your life. That fear not as extreme the whole time, but it will never go away. It’s always there."

Roman Gat also mentioned the decision she and her husband made on the day of the attack on October 7th, which saved her daughter from captivity. In a split-second decision, she handed over her daughter, 3-year-old Geffen, to her husband Alon, and he managed to escape from the terrorists. "If Geffen had stayed with me, we would both be dead or in Gaza."

Her husband Alon's sister, Carmel, is still in captivity in Hamas. Alon’s mother was murdered during the attack.