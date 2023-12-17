תיעוד: אחיו של סינוואר נוסע במנהרת הטרור שנחשפה דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday night published footage of Muhammad Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya SInwar, traveling in a vehicle in the largest terror tunnel discovered thus far in Gaza.

The tunnel is a project which Muhammad Sinwar himself led, and was personally responsible for.

"The footage was obtained by IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and was checked by the IDF Intelligence Directorate," the IDF said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the IDF announced that it had exposed Hamas subterranean tunnel system, which includes attack tunnels built in the immediate vicinity of the Erez crossing.

The massive tunnel system splits into branches of tunnels and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles), reaching only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez crossing.

"Hamas has persistently and deliberately invested enormous amounts of money and resources into terrorist tunnels that serve only one purpose - attacking the State of Israel and its residents," said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, the IDF International Spokesperson.

"This strategic attack tunnel network, large enough to drive vehicles through, was spearheaded by Muhammad Sinwar and intentionally dug near a crossing dedicated to the movement of Gazans into Israel for work and medical care.

"For Hamas, attacking the people of Israel continues to take priority over supporting the people of Gaza."

credit: דובר צה"ל

