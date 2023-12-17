MK Danny Danon, former Ambassador to the United Nations, on Sunday revealed his proposal for the day after the war in Gaza.

His plan came in response to US pressure which has recently been demanding that the close of this war will result in two states, with Gaza being governed by the Palestinian Authority.

Danon’s proposal for the future of Gaza rejects the Palestinian Authority as the ruling party. Instead, he foresees the best governing solution as the establishment of an international framework that will consist of the countries of the region, as well as the broader international community.

In his plan Danon, lists five core steps for Gaza post the war. These comprise complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, whereby all weapons and terror threats are removed; the establishment of a defensive security buffer zone along the border with Israel; an upgrade of the Rafah crossing on the Gazan side which he envisions as being overseen by a combination of Israel and international forces; the enabling of voluntary emigration for Gazans who wish to relocate; and finally, economic rehabilitation for Gazans within Gaza on the premise of the renunciation of incitement and terror.

Danon explained: "My five-point plan will provide a solution that will ensure the security of Israel’s residents in the southern communities and will also allow the Gazans to build a normal life free from the trappings of hate and terror. Given the devastation and trauma of October 7 on Israel, we cannot abide by a solution that involves Gaza being ruled by any authority which supports and promotes terror. We will never risk the lives of our citizens in this way."