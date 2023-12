Staff sergeant Boris Dunavetski fell in battle in northern Gaza, the IDF reported Sunday evening.

Dunavetski, 21 years old from Kiryat Bialik, served in the Armored Corps' 401st Brigade in Battalion 46, and fell in battle in northern Gaza on December 17, 2023.

His family has been notified.

Dunavetski was promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant upon his death.

"The IDF shares in the sorrow of the family, and will continue to support them," the IDF said.