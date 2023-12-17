Rabbi Yitzhak Zilberstein, a leading haredi rabbi, spoke last week about why yeshiva students do not pay hospital visits to those injured in the war.

Answering a question on the matter, Rabbi Zilberstein explained, "The yeshiva students are protecting everyone." Quoting the Ba'al Haturim (Deuteronomy 1:3), he explained, that "a Torah sage protects them from their enemies."

"the yeshiva students protect everyone, just as is written in the Baal HaTurim: 'forty thousand in Israel', means that if there will be one torah sage among 40 thousand, there is neither need for a spear or a shield; For the sage protects them from their enemies.'"

"And at any rate, those who come and claim, 'Why do you not go to visit the sick and help with the war effort,' can be considered insane, since the yeshiva students and Torah sages cause that there be no need for a spear or a shield, and they cause that we should not need more tanks or fighter jets to protect ourselves, because they themselves are protecting us from the brutal enemies. And essentially, that they sit and invest in their studies, they fulfill the greatest [commandment] to visit the sick that there is, in their own way, since they are adding merits so that there will not be any more ill in the nation of Israel."

According to Rabbi Zilberstein, it is an open miracle that the yeshiva students continue to invest in their studies, without interruptions, even in these days, "despite the great hatred that exists from other sectors towards those who learn Torah."

This in itself shows the truth of the Torah, he added, since "G-d set in His world that 'if My covenant is not kept day and night - the rules of the heaven and earth I will not set.' Because if the world were to be without Torah for a single moment - the world would be destroyed.

"And for this reason, G-d has sent the possibility that in every situation in the world, the Torah will not cease and occupation with the holy Torah will not lessen even a bit," he concluded.