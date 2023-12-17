Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situational assessment today (Sunday) in the Metula area of northern Israel.

"We will return the communities [of northern Israel] to their place, and we will do it either through an agreement process or through forceful action, with all implications of that. We do not want war, but we will not hold back for too long," Gallant said.

"As I said recently, if Hezbollah wants to u[ up one level, we will go up five. And it will be up to [Hezbollah]. We do not wish for that, we do not want to reach a state of war. We want to restore peace," he said.

Earlier today, a launch from Lebanon toward the area of Har Dov in northern Israel was identified. An IDF tank struck the source of the launch. A number of launches toward the area of Rosh HaNikra were also identified.

In addition, a launch from Lebanon toward the area of Rosh HaNikra in northern Israel was identified. An IDF tank struck the source of the launch.

In response, an IAF fighter jet and a helicopter also struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure and a military compound in Lebanon.

In addition, earlier today, an IDF aircraft struck a terrorist cell that was identified in Lebanon. Furthermore, an IDF aircraft and tanks struck Hezbollah weapons and observations means in Lebanon.