Al-Jazeera reports that Gazan residents are looting humanitarian aid trucks as they cross the Rafah border checkpoint.

New footage from within the Gaza Strip shows large numbers of citizens climbing onto the beds of the trucks and throwing supplies into the surrounding crowd.

The report comes on the background of widespread calls from other countries, led by the United States of America, for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel has thus far limited the process for security reasons, claiming that Hamas will seize the supplies. Earlier footage of aid shipments shows Hamas terrorists beating civilians and seizing humanitarian aid trucks.