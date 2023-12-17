In 1951 William Buckley Jr. - the most influential conservative American intellectual of the XX century whose clash with the gay liberal dandy Gore Vidal has become legendary - published “God and man at Yale”, a formidable indictment against the relativism that already reigned in universities. If he were alive, Buckley would write the sequel: “Allah and woke at Yale”.

Two days ago, at Yale, pro-Palestinian militants covered the Jewish menorah with their flag, while the Yale cafeteria removed the name “Israel” from a salad and the Wall Street Journal revealed that Yale has become a “hostile” environment to Jewish students.

The pro-Hamas barbarians are within the walls of the citadel of civilization.

And when civilization becomes a Titanic, it takes on water from many sides. Just look at what happens in the fourth most prestigious university in America (Yale is the queen together with Princeton, Harvard and MIT), where the annual tuition costs 62,000 dollars.

It's like an autoimmune disease now.

At Yale, University Press published a book on Muhammad cartoons. But they decided not to publish the cartoons themselves in this book that talks, strange but true, about the cartoons of Muhammad.

At Yale, Erika Christakis, a professor of child psychology, dared to complain that the university had become "a place of censorship" after students called for a ban on "offensive" Halloween costumes. Since then, both Erika Christakis and her husband, Nicholas Christakis, also a Yale professor, have been the targets of an angry crusade by woke students. Until a shocking video in which they surround Nicholas, shout insults at him and ask for his resignation, like the knitters in A Tale of Two Cities sitting under the guillotine, knitting while the heads fell in the French Revolution: “You mustn't sleep at night” “you suck”, they shouted in his face. The Christakis received threatening emails, students refused to accept degrees from their hands, very few colleagues had the courage to sign a letter of solidarity. Result: Erika and Nicholas resigned.

Is this America, the land of the free? it doesn't end with the Jews.

At Yale there are academics who have a practical solution to the problem of aging in developed countries: mass euthanasia of the elderly.

At Yale there is a psychiatrist who dreams of "killing white people".

Those who praise the Hamas pogrom and teach at Yale are those who want to change the sex of children from 3 years old on.

At Yale, Saudi Arabia donated $10 million to create a center for Sharia studies.

Qatar has donated millions and millions of dollars to Yale.

At Yale it is enough to study, instead of Chaucer and Milton, the fathers of Anglo-Saxon literature, their replacements with courses on “gender, race and sexuality”.

At Yale they changed terms to make them “gender neutral.”

At Yale they eliminated the oldest art history course because it was "too white" and "Eurocentric."

At Yale they removed the name of Woodrow Wilson (who laid the foundations of American liberalism) from their school of international affairs.

Over the last ten years, the prestige of the US universities, led by Harvard, has been eroded by a doctrinaire education system in which woke self-censorship and utter madness proliferates.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Mahallati was fired from Oberlin College, an ultra-liberal university in Ohio where he taught "peace and human rights", accused of attacking Jewish students and defending Hamas during lessons. The real question is how it was possible that they had hired Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in the late 1980s, accused of covering up the regime's massacre of five thousand imprisoned opponents in 1988. Mahallati had also defended the fatwa of 1989 calling for Salman Rushdie's death over the “Satanic Verses”.

Those of us who warned of the devastating threat posed by the takeover of cultural institutions by progressive and nihilistic ideologues have been attacked and ridiculed. There is no such thing as “woke,” condescending leftists assured us, only “kind” activists who “care” for others and believe in “social justice”.

We were right, apparently. The "Good" Guys were the Bad Guys. Now these sorcerer's apprentices have unleashed a monster they cannot control.