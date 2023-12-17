The Etzion Brigade has confiscated 453,000 shekel that were intended to finance terrorism.

As part of the effort to destroy the Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the Etzion region, Israeli security forces operated over the past 3 days To confiscate hundreds of thousands of shekels intended to finance terror and connect with Hamas in several different towns in their region.

The operations were carried out by the Battalions 8132, 910, and 21, Border Police, and technological units. 220,000 shekel were seized in shekels, dollars, and cheques from Alharar, Abu Dis, and Bayt Omar.

Additionally, several cars and 233,000 shekel were found in Surif,Alhadad, Za'atara, and Harmala