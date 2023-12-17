תיעוד מלחימת צוות הקרב של חטיבה 7 בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that the 7th Brigade is operating in Khan Yunis, where it struck the Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade Commander's office, the vacation homes of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas leaders. and terrorist infrastructure. The forces gained operational control over the area, including the Bani Suheila Square in the heart of Khan Yunis.

In the past week, the 7th Brigade forces eliminated numerous terrorists, located approximately 30 tunnel shafts, and destroyed numerous anti-tank and lookout posts in the area. They also confiscated grenades and RPGs, and found intelligence materials including phones, computers and Hamas guidebooks.

The soldiers also conducted a targeted raid on Hamas’ Deir Al Balah Battalion post and seized intelligence materials. The forces also operated against the residence of a Nukhba terrorist, where they found weapons and equipment belonging to the Hamas' naval forces.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל