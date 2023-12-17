Police were called this afternoon (Sunday) to two locations where the remains of rockets shot down on Friday evening were found.

In one case, the rocket fragments were found in the yard of a kindergarten not long before the children were to be let out to play in the yard. In the other, the rocket fragments were found in a construction site in the center of the city.

Police arrived at the scenes and kept civilians away while bomb disposal squads removed the rocket remains.

Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets at Jerusalem shortly after 5 pm on Friday night, at the beginning of Shabbat, the first such barrage launched at the capital since October.

At least six rockets fired at Jerusalem were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The Israel Police reiterated its call for civilians to obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and to avoid congregating in areas where rockets have landed due to the possibility that these rockets remain dangerous.

In one such case yesterday, a man was seriously injured in Ashkelon when a fragment of a rocket which was shot down by the Iron Dome system exploded when he touched it.