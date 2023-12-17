A man was seriously injured in a rocket attack on the city of Ashkelon yesterday (Saturday), police announced today.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the touching of part of the intercepted rocket likely caused an explosion and the man's injury.

During the investigation, evidence was collected and the scene was examined by the Israeli police's bomb disposal unit. "The source of the explosion is an explosive item that fell to the ground as a result of a rocket intercepted, which the victim apparently touched, and initiated the explosion," the police said.

Following the incident, the police warned the public not to touch any part of a rocket because it may contain an explosive that may still detonate if touched or moved. In addition, parents are advised to discuss the subject of fallen rocket fragments and their potential dangers with their children.