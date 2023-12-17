A majority of young American adults between the ages of 18-24 support the destruction of the State of Israel and the giving of its land to the Hamas terrorist organization, according to a new poll published last week by Harvard-Harris polling.

In response to the question, "Do you think that the long-term answer to the Israel-Palestinian dispute is for Arab states to absorb the Palestinians, for there to be two states, Israel and Palestine, or for Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians?" 51% of respondents in the youngest age range chose the last answer calling for the end of Israel.

Less than a third of respondents under the age of 25 supported a Two-State Solution, which was the most popular choice among all other age ranges and supported by an absolute majority of respondents over the age of 35.

A similar majority of respondents aged 18-24 blame Israel for the "humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, while larger majorities of every other age group placed the blame on Hamas. However, even young people blamed Hamas for putting civilians in Gaza in danger by a majority of 54-46%.

Young voters were evenly split on support for Israel versus Hamas, with 50% supporting Israel and 50% supporting the terrorist organization.

60% of young voters said that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, while 54% said that Hamss would like to commit a genocide against the Jewish people. 53% said that people should be free to call for the genocide of the Jewish people on college campuses, and 30% said that calls for genocide against Jews are not hate speech.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) told the New York Post in response to the poll results that “These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call."