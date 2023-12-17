The war against Hamas in Gaza entered its eleventh week on Saturday, more than two months after Hamas massacred over 1,200 people in southern Israel and took 240 hostages on the morning of October 7, Simchat Torah.

On Friday at about 5 pm, shortly after the start of Shabbat, Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a rocket barrage at the Israeli capital of Jerusalem for the first time since October. Residents reported hearing multiple explosions as six rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense system.

Live updates:

Sunday, 3:23 p.m.: The IDF announced that earlier today (Sunday), a launch from Lebanon toward the area of Har Dov in northern Israel was identified. An IDF tank struck the source of the launch. A number of launches toward the area of Rosh HaNikra were also identified.

A short while ago, an IAF fighter jet and a helicopter also struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure and a military compound in Lebanon.

In addition, earlier today, an IDF aircraft struck a terrorist cell that was identified in Lebanon. Furthermore, an IDF aircraft and tanks struck Hezbollah weapons and observations sites in Lebanon.

Sunday, 12:47 p.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 11:33 a.m.: The IDF announced that a short while ago, a number of launches from Lebanese territory toward the areas of Arab al-Aramshe, Sasa, and Dovev in northern Israel were identified. IDF artillery is striking the sources of the fire in Lebanon.

In addition, a number of launches from Lebanon which did not cross into Israeli territory were identified.

Furthermore, a short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.