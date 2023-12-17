73% of haredim believe themselves part of Israel's national destiny due to the war, according to a new survey conducted across a broad range of haredi communities and viewpoints by the Haredi Policy Research Institute.

75% believe themselves to be part of the 'story of Israel' and are in favor of increasing haredi participation in Israeli society. &0% believe that someone who is not learning Torah should find a way to contribute to the state through military or civilian service, and support for haredi enlistment in the IDF or other security services has risen 20% recently.

The survey shows that the sense of belonging to the nation's destiny rose with the tendency to define themselves as modern over conservative.

53% of the haredi community believes that the haredim need to waive the coalition funds for their community due to the war. 19% believe that this should apply to all the funds, and 34% believe that education should be exempted.

85% of the community finds it important that the secular community view the haredi community favorably. 32% favored increasing haredi participation in Israeli society, and 44% believe that the relationship between haredim and Israeli society should not change.

Enlistment in the IDF has risen by 20% since the beginning of the war, and 29% of the haredi community support enlisting haredim in the IDF.

Of haredi communities, the Chabad community is the greatest supporter of enlistment at 74%, followed by Sephardic haredim at 36% support, Hassidim at 25%, and Lithuanian Hassidim at 20%.

70% of the haredi population agrees that a haredi man who is not learning Torah must contribute to the state through military, national, or civilian service, and 51% do not agree that haredim should receive a blanket exemption from the IDF.

The IDF and other security services were found to be the most trusted of public services with 59% public trust. 58% trusted the party representatives that respondents voted for, presumably those from haredi parties. Local authorities were in third place with 48% public trust, followed by the Israel Police at 42%, the government at 34%, and the justice system at 8%.

Eli Pelai, the director of the Institute, commented: "The Oct. 7th massacre had long-term effects that need to be tested and studied in depth. The changes shown by the survey in the haredi public's opinion towards the Israeli public, as well as the understanding of the haredi community's position as part of the economic and security needs of Israel, represent a historic opportunity for decision-makers. This survey shows how the haredi public has an intense desire to be a greater part of different fields and contribute to them. The great challenge for the army and the security forces is to create a suitable program to allow the haredi public to get a real chance to make meaningful contributions."

Dr. Shai Stern, the deputy director of the Institute, commented: "The results of the survey show that like all of the Israeli public, the Oct. 7th massacre had great effects on the haredi public, and aroused the basic agreements they have been relying on for decades. The survey shows that the decisive majority of the haredi public sees itself as a part of the Israeli story, including all security needs of the state. The reduced feeling of personal security and the importance of unity in all of Israel society shows how large and growing portions of the haredi community are interested in increasing their involvement in what is done in the state, and in so doing see themselves as an inseparable part of the Israeli public."