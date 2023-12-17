Miami Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. received the Champion of Israel award at the American Friends of Magen David Adom Gala in Miami on Tuesday. A 15-time world champion and boxing promoter, Mayweather generously supported Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service, following the October 7 Hamas attacks, including sending his personal airplane to Israel with supplies for those wounded and displaced, and emerging as a vocal advocate for the Jewish people during the recent rise in worldwide antisemitic incidents.

Mayweather is currently stepping up his efforts with a campaign for more rescue vehicles to aid civilians in Israel. Those interested can donate in his honor at https://floydforisrael.com/. Rescue vehicles, including armored ambulances and other critical emergency medical equipment that are sponsored through the site, will join the newly minted “Floyd’s Fleet,” which will be branded with a special insignia in recognition for his efforts.

“During these challenging times for the Jewish community, it is absolutely crucial that we stand up and recognize leaders like Floyd, who are not members of the Jewish community, but stand with us and against terror, bias, and hate,” said Jessica Nessim, director of major gifts for AFMDA’s Southwest Region. “In addition to financially supporting Magen David Adom in its work saving lives, we also need to thank those brave enough to be there for us.”

Alongside Mayweather, Shari and David Lombardi received the Humanitarian Award, and Gabriela and Jeffrey Gut were given the L’dor V’dor Lifesaver Award. The event raised just over

$4 million, including 18 Medicycles and 10 Life Support Ambulances, which will be part of “Floyd’s Fleet.”

Memorializing the victims of the ongoing attacks in Israel while facing the future with hope was a key theme of the evening. Close to 600 people filled the Faena Forum in Miami Beach for a program hosted by actress Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Screens throughout the venue featured the faces of those killed in the attacks and subsequent war, as well as the hostages still captive in Gaza. An empty table set with the names, uniforms, and photos of Magen David Adom medics recently killed served as a tribute, and a poignant video about Amit Mann, the young MDA paramedic killed on October 7 in Kibbutz Be’eri while working to save lives, was screened.

But there was also a celebratory theme marking the sixth night of Chanukah. Singer, dancer and internet personality Montana Tucker made the traditional blessing before a festive candle-lighting ceremony, in which MDA medics also took part. Israeli singer Shiri Maimon sang several songs, followed by an auction, including a rare chance to accompany Mayweather into the ring when he faces John Gotti III in a boxing match in Las Vegas on Superbowl weekend.

Addressing the crowd, Chriqui offered a message of hope in the face of overwhelming odds. “The sunrise on October 7 brought with it the deadliest attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas’s brutality was unprecedented — an actual living nightmare. And still Magen David Adom volunteers came running, to do what they always do: risk everything to save a life.”

Returning to the theme of fortitude, she noted that Mayweather represented the same spirit.

“Floyd, you embody all the characteristics of the State of Israel. You’re self-made, you stand up for what’s right, and you never back down.”



