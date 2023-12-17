IDF aircraft attacked a terrorist cell in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm overnight, after the cell fired at and threw IEDs towards an IDF force.

The IDF stated that security forces were able to confirm some of the terrorists killed and others injured.

"Our forces worked throughout the night to eliminate terrorism in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm. As of now, several wanted individuals have been arrested and munitions have been seized," the IDF stated.

Palestinian media reports that the attack was carried out with a UAV, and that two terrorists were killed on the spot.