A woman who has been dubbed the 'soup Nazi' on social media went on an antisemitic tirade and threw hot soup at an employee at a kosher restaurant in New York City on Wednesday night.

The woman, who was identified by the New York Post as Paterson, New Jersey resident Mayra Teke, was set off by the sight of an American-Israeli flag outside the Hummus Kitchen restaurant on Second Avenue and shouted You are all Murderers!” She attempted to tear down the flag and began throwing tables and chairs before realizing that people inside the restaurant were filming her on their phones.

Teke opened the door to the restaurant, flipped off those inside, and said: "Record me, b-, record me. I'm cute, right?"

Teke then threw the soup she was carrying at the employee who filmed her.

Multiple videos of the incident were uploaded to social media by the Stop Antisemitism organization, where the Teke was called a 'soup Nazi' by multiple people. One commenter called to "make the soup Nazi famous."

The employee called the police to report the incident.