The IDF has cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell in battle and whose families have been notified:

Master sergeant (res.) Joseph Avner Doran, 26, from Jerusalem, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Sergeant Major (res.) Shalev Zaltsman, 24, from Ramat Yishai, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

In addition, a reservist soldier was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Also, an officer and three reservists were seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, it was cleared for publication that Warrant officer (res.) Yehezkel Azaria, 53, from Petah Tivka, fell during operational activities near Margaliot in northern Israel.

Two reservists were injured, one seriously and one lightly, in the same incident in which Azaria was killed.

credit: דובר צה"ל

