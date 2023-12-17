Popular actress Mayim Bialik announced on Friday that she would be leaving as host of “Jeopardy!”, The Associated Press reported.

“Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” Bialik wrote on Instagram. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”

Bialik and former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings had split hosting duties on “Jeopardy!,” but Bialik was the solo host for season 1 of “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

In May, Bialik declared her support for the Hollywood writers’ strike and declined to appear on the game show.

She is known for her roles on the TV sitcoms “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom”, and was one of many guest hosts who filled in earlier on “Jeopardy!” after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek, before being announced as one of the permanent replacements.