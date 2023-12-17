Police in Canada have charged a youth in the capital of Ottawa with terrorism for allegedly plotting an attack against the local Jewish community, Global News reported on Saturday.

The youth, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared in an Ottawa courthouse on Saturday morning to face two charges.

He was taken into custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Monday morning, according to Global News.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the youth had been charged with facilitation of a terrorist activity “by communicating instructional material related to an explosive substance.”

He was also charged with “instructing, directly or indirectly, a person to carry out a terrorist activity against Jewish persons.”

Police did not identify a specific target of the alleged attack.

Two national security sources said the alleged plot was believed to be religiously motivated against the Jewish community.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) commented on the arrest and wrote on X, “Since October 7, the Jewish community has been raising our extreme concerns about the frightening rise in antisemitic incitement and hatred in Canada. This is a staggering development of what unchecked antisemitism has become in our country.”

“It is also particularly concerning given what happened in Europe earlier this week, where several individuals were arrested across multiple countries and charged with plotting attacks against Jewish institutions, added CIJA.

“We are thankful that law enforcement was able to foil the threat and that no one was hurt. However, the ongoing threat to our community remains very real.”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre wrote on X, “The alleged terror plot targeting Jews in Ottawa should awaken us to the horrifying rise of antisemitism since Hamas’ genocidal Oct. 7 attack on Israel.”

“We must redouble our efforts to protect our people and defeat anti-Jewish hatred. Thanks to the RCMP for their work to protect our people,” he added.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe wrote that he was “shocked to learn the details of a planned attack against Ottawa’s Jewish community.”

“There has been a rise in antisemitism in Ottawa in recent weeks. I’m grateful and relieved that in this case, through strong investigative work, the RCMP and the Ottawa Police were able to avert this planned event before it happened. The Ottawa Police Service will continue to patrol synagogues and other Jewish institutions. There is no place for any hatred, racism, or violence in our community. We must continue to work together and do everything possible to ensure our city is safe for everyone,” he added.