Osama Hamdan, one of the senior members of the Hamas terrorist organization, accused the US, UK and European countries of supporting the war that Israel is waging in the Gaza Strip.

Hamdan pointed out that Israel is using American weapons and ammunition, its "crimes" are being committed in front of the whole world and claimed that the US veto on the proposal for a ceasefire which was voted upon in the UN Security Council sent a message that the international institutions cannot protect peoples suffering from oppression.

Hamdan said that the trio managing the war - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz - will not succeed in achieving any of the goals of the military campaign.

The Israeli government, he claimed, knows that the soldiers who entered the Gaza Strip alive will not leave it in any other way but dead, in pieces or mentally ill, and added that the return of the kidnapped soldiers will only be achieved after a complete cessation of the "aggression" and an exchange deal in accordance with Hamas' terms.

"If the US administration wants to stop the war, it should stop providing military aid to Israel and not use the veto," he said.