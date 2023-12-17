US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will announce next week a new international effort to deal with the threats posed by the Houthi group, a US military official told The War Zone.

According to the Saturday report, the effort will be called, "Operation Prosperity Guardian."

The decision comes as US and UK warships shot down Houthi drones on Saturday.

Speaking to The War Zone, a US military official said that The Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Carney downed 14 drones on Saturday alone.

On Friday, two shipping companies announced on Friday that they will be halting their operations in the Red Sea in the wake of the attacks by Houthi rebels.

Maersk, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, announced it would be pausing all container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice and send them on a detour around Africa, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

German transport company Hapag-Lloyd followed suit, saying it was suspending Red Sea container ship traffic until December 18, after one of its vessels was attacked by Houthi rebels from Yemen.