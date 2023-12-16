For the third time since the beginning of the war, the Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) arrived in Israel for an official visit

On Friday, the Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General ( * * * * ) Michael Kurilla, visited Israel as the official guest of the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.

During his visit, the General met with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, and the two conducted a security situational assessment with the ISA Chief and additional senior officials in the IDF General Staff and discussed security and strategic matters and humanitarian assistance.

The Chief of the General Staff presented an updated situational assessment, which covered the development of the war and the IDF’s preparedness in all areas.

Later in the day, the General, accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, visited the Air Force Operations Center at the Kirya (Camp Rabin), and received a briefing regarding IAF Operations in the Gaza Strip, different aerial defense systems, and civilian harm mitigation.

The General spoke with commanders and troops from the Operational Headquarters Operations Center.

The IDF stressed, "The visit, during a time of war, demonstrates the strength of the relationship, cooperation, and shared values of Israel and the United States overall, and specifically between the IDF and the United States Armed Forces."