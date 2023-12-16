The Lufthansa Group will resume its flights to Tel Aviv, the company reported.

Lufthansa suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv on October 9, following Hamas' brutal attack on Israel and the start of the war which followed it.

The flights are scheduled to resume on January 8, 2024, and in the initial phase there will be four weekly departures from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt and three weekly flights to Munich.

Austrian Airlines is planning eight weekly connections to Vienna and SWISS five weekly flights departing from Tel Aviv to Zurich, the group said in its announcement.

"In a first step, the Lufthansa Group airlines will thus offer a total of 20 weekly connections to and from Tel Aviv," the statement read. "This corresponds to around 30 percent of the regular flight schedule. For these services the carriers will operate aircraft of the Airbus A320 family."

"This flight schedule offers good transfer connections from Israel to North America and back via the Lufthansa Group hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich."

The schedule will be published on December 18, 2023, and travelers will be able to book from that date on.

"Safety is always a top priority for the airlines in the Lufthansa Group. The Lufthansa Group continues to monitor the security situation in Israel closely and is in close contact with the local and international authorities. Possible flight schedule adjustments must be expected due to changing conditions," the group stressed.