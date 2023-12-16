The IDF on Saturday night reported that Warrant Officer (res.) Yehezkel Azaria, age 53, fell during a military operation in northern Israel.

Azaria, who lived in Petah Tikva, served in the Armored Corps in Battalion 129 of Brigade 8, and fell during operational activities near Margaliot in northern Israel.

On Friday afternoon, the IDF cleared for publication that Master sergeant (res.) Tomer Shlomo Myara, 28, from Netanya, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF announced that Sergeant first class (res.) Shay Uriel Pizem fell in battle in Gaza.

Pizem, 23, from Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv, was a tank commander in Battalion 9 of the 401st Brigade, and fell in battle in southern Gaza.

He was the father of a three-week-old infant daughter.