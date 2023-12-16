Soldiers from the IDF's 188th Brigade engaged in close combat with a terrorist in a tunnel shaft in Gaza.

The soldiers identified a tunnel shaft near a school in the Shejaiya area, and a terrorist inside opened fire at the forces.

The soldiers then returned fire, neutralized the terrorist, and destroyed the tunnel shaft.

Over the past few days, the brigade has been operating in the Shejaiya neighborhood. The brigade's soldiers identified combat gear in homes, schools, and other civilian sites.

On Friday, IDF soldiers secured and destroyed the Hamas Shejaiya Battalion's command and control center, the IDF reported.

During the activity, the troops killed terrorists and destroyed a tunnel shaft used by a Hamas terrorist. The complex was struck by IAF aircraft, tanks, and engineering forces.

In addition, IDF troops from the 414 Battalion used the "Maoz" drone for the first time, using it to locate and strike terrorist cells in the area.