Superintendent Shifra Buchris, commander of the Border Police southern patrol unit, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about the Knesset meeting she participated in, where testimonies and stories of heroism of the security forces were heard from the day of the Hamas attack on the Gaza border area.

"It's emotional and a great privilege to be here and to serve my country since October 7, but also even before that. I'm an ordinary person, I live in the Negev and raise my children. I don't think I am a heroine. I did what I had to do and I'm proud that I had the privilege to do it," says Buchris in an interview with Israel National News – Arutz Sheva.

She recalls the difficult moments on that morning: "I went in and out of the party area many times, each time with a report of someone who needed to be rescued. Unfortunately, I couldn’t reach everyone and save everyone. We were trying to save people at the party, but unfortunately, there were people being kidnapped and others injured in the villages. We didn't even know about them. I did what I had to do. I tried to help as much as I could."

Buchris came out of this place of horrors with stories of hope. She recalls, "We came to save the people who were under fire and in many cases, people gave up their place in the vehicle that was getting them out of there for someone else. Many said, 'You go first.' Hanukkah is a good time to talk about the light in this terrible massacre."

She also heard from survivors who managed to pick themselves up after the massacre.

"Some of the people we managed to save from the party contacted me and I spoke to them. I am very happy to say that they are recovering. They are real heroes. The fact that they will continue living their lives is a great victory," she says.

In addition to her work at the Border Police, Buchris is also the mother of ten: "No, I haven’t slept well at night ever since I became a mother. But, my children give me strength to continue doing what I do and that is to want to help others."

"I think there is no greater victory over our enemy than continuing our daily lives, going to schools, celebrating with our family, and also being happy and laughing. We must do good things and be happy. That can give us hope and defeat the enemy," she adds.

The unity that erupted following the events of October 7 – especially compared to the division that existed before – makes her very emotional.

"We have this mutual care, and I really hope that this caring for each other will remain with us even after the war. We must remember that in the end we are family," she emphasizes.

"We must always remember that our enemy is on the outside. We were dealing with so-called domestic 'enemies' and there are no such thing as domestic enemies. We are one nation. We need to be united in everything. We may disagree, there may be arguments, but in the end what matters is that we are united, so let's just be one big family."