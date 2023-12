Residents of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods celebrated late Friday afternoon, as air raid sirens sounded in the city and nearby areas.

The sirens were the first heard in the city since October 30.

In a video clip published to social media, Arab residents of Jerusalem can be heard responding to the siren with cheers and whistles.

No injuries were reported following the barrage towards the capital.

However, according to reports, a rocket fired from Gaza exploded near a hospital in Ramallah.