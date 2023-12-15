Fighters from the IDF’s Maglan reconnaissance unit, in cooperation with Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) agents, have been fighting in the heart of Khan Yunis in the neighborhood where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar grew up.

In one of the battles, the troops were operating on the ruins of a home in which Sinwar lived in recent years and which was attacked by air at the beginning of the war.

The commando fighters eliminated terrorists, located a long-range artillery barrel and significant tunnel shafts, in one of which weapons were found.

In addition, the troops raided the home of the head of the rocket array of the northern Khan Yunis Brigade and found weapons and intelligence materials at the site.

During the fighting, the troops spotted a terrorist squad that came out of a tunnel shaft and aimed an RPG at them, eliminating the terrorists before they could fire at them.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)