The knife that was found in the possession of the terrorist

Attempted stabbing attack in Samaria: A knife-wielding terrorist on Friday evening approached IDF reservists from the 8109th Battalion who were operating in a military position near the city of Shechem (Nablus).

The troops opened fire at the terrorist and eliminated him.

There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.

