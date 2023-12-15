Throughout the war, as part of an exercise called “Valuable Time”, IDF soldiers in mandatory and reserve duty have been conducting training exercises to increase readiness for various operational scenarios on the northern border.

The purpose of these exercises is to train IDF reservists while they also carry out operational activities. The exercises contribute significantly to increasing troop readiness, particularly that of the reserve forces.

The soldiers are training for a range of circumstances, including daytime and nighttime combat, as well as urban and rural warfare. They are undergoing operational artillery training and receiving certification to operate various types of weapons. The exercises are being conducted on a number of levels, from the platoon level to the battalion combat teams, in order to best simulate integrated joint combat.

The IDF Northern Command established a training arena that includes shooting instructors, a mobile fire operation unit, and training across a range of weapons, as well as technological tools for planning combat to enhance force readiness.