In light of the security developments in northern Israel, the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit organization that specializes in training and deploying working dogs, has announced that it will raise its alert status and increase training in northern Israel to prepare as many dogs as possible for every possible emergency.

Haipo reports that on Tuesday, the IDU held an exercise simulating missing people in an urban area on the edge of a field and finding them with working dogs.

The IDU stated: "We see great importance in preserving our dogs' and handlers' high operational capacity so that in an actual incident we can respond and save lives with maximum effectiveness."

The growing tensions on the northern border have included both Hezbollah rocket launches and antitank missile fire at towns in northern Israel. The IDF has responded to the attacks with artillery and airstrikes.