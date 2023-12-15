As part of the searches conducted by reservists in the Gaza Strip, soldiers found a widespread decoy attempt intended to draw them into a Hamas tunnel network.

The attempt included loudspeakers attached to dolls and children's backpacks found near the tunnel entrance.

The same attempt led through several civilian buildings, including a school, pharmacy, and mosque, and centered around a Hamas command center. The command center included cameras that had been connected to the pharmacy's electrical grid.

Antitank missile positions and surveillance posts, as well as an IED trap intended to attack IDF forces, were also found in the area.