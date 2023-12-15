A. a student in a postsecondary yeshiva, spoke with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about a phone call he received this week, in which the caller seemingly attempted to enlist him into the service of the Shin Bet's Jewish Department.

A. played a recording of the phone call for Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, but due to the fact that he can be heard speaking during the call, requested to remain anonymous.

"At around 1 in the afternoon, I received a call from an unknown number and I answered it. He presented himself as someone named Kaplan - a pseudonym, obviously - and told me that he was calling from the Prime Minister's Office and that I had been found suitable for them. How exactly they looked into me, I don't know - apparently they did not check well enough."

"So I told him, 'Look, let's speak without codes. Are you from the Shin Bet?' He told me, 'No, what's the connection? I am from the Prime Minister's Office and we have a job suitable for you. Fine, but this already isn't for the phone. Does it sound relevant for you?' 'Look I won't waste my time, I speak with many people, so if this isn't relevant, I will continue to the next person, I won't stay on, it's all good.'

"I told him, 'Yeah, the problem is that you threaten those who don't want to work with you.' He told me, 'You seem to me to be completely confused, I don't know what you are talking about.' I told him, 'Yeah, they've spoken with many of my friends, I know these things from the hills, it's all good.' He said, 'Fine, I think there's a mistake here, but okay.' I said to him, 'No, there is no mistake,' so he said, 'Fine, goodbye.'"

A. continued, "This was a pretty short and classic conversation, but there were conversations with my friends of various sectors - from promises of a promising job with a good salary and comfortable conditions, to threats spanning the entire spectrum of the rainbow."

"I think that this conversation was handled in a very clear and concise fashion on my part, so that he wouldn't try to find anything to grab on to and from there bring me to places where I did not want to go. And I think and am convinced that my very response to a conversation like this is the fact that I was aware of such situations - as I mentioned in the conversation."

"I personally am a student in a post-high school yeshiva, but I am aware of these things, unfortunately, for four years already, from various perspectives from different types of people. But I am writing here in order to warn people from all sectors - and there were cases in all sectors, who do not exactly know about this and may think that it is an innocent job, and there were people who were trapped, and when they understood - they wanted to leave, and then - threats.

"And there were those who continued acting out of innocence/ an ideal they developed for themselves, and they cause a lot of damage, whether they are aware of it or not - and by damage I mean improper arrests, administrative detentions, and in general harassment by the Shin Bet, which is aimed at sowing fear in the settlements' activities."

A. concluded, "If you have come across such a conversation, or if by chance you heard about it - publicize it in every fashion or hang a sign in your area with your name on it and what they said to you - and maybe this way they will leave you alone."

The Shin Bet has chosen not to respond to the article.