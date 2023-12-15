MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), on Friday slammed the Israeli government's decision to open the Kerem Shalom Crossing between Gaza and Israel.

"The embarrassing vote to open the Kerem Shalom crossing for the entry of 'humanitarian assistance' to the Gaza Strip is an ethical, diplomatic, and security failure," he said.

"This same crossing, where the monstrous people from Hamas massacred Israeli civilians and through which for years essential merchandise and products were brought into Gaza."

He continued, "Opening this crossing is exactly like passing Qatari cash to [Hamas leader] Yahya SInwar and the other monster-people belonging to Hamas. It is a continuation of the surrender to terror and a continuation of the Oslo Accords."

"I call on the government ministers to vote against this embarrassing vote."

Last week, it was reported that at the request of the US, Israel has agreed to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza, a senior US official told Reuters on Thursday.

The crossing would be open for only the screening and inspection of the humanitarian aid being delivered into Gaza via the Rafah crossing, on its border with Egypt.

It was later reported that following a security consultation, a decision was made to conduct integrated security screening at the Nitzana Crossing and the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

The statement added that the decision was made in order to improve and upgrade the capabilities and volume of security screening of the humanitarian aid being admitted into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing in Egypt.