MG Aharon Haliva, head of the Intelligence Directorate, held a situational assessment Thursday in the Gaza Strip.

Present during the assessment were the Deputy Head of the Southern Command, MG (res.) Yossi Bachar; head of the 162nd Division, BG Izik Cohen; Commander of the 401st Brigade, COL Benny Aharon; and other commanders also participated in the situational assessment.

Additionally, Haliva held a meeting with intelligence officers about increasing the strength and precision of the flow of intelligence to the tactical front, and the manifestation of this in the stages of the war up to this point.

"The ground operation, with all its components, all its components, the Air Force that is doing great work, the Navy, the intelligence flowing in - is a military system that's threatening for those that didn't believe in it," Haliva said.

"Now you ask yourself how the operational achievements bring us closer to fulfilling the goals of the war and to continue to apply pressure on the enemy, to continue to kill the enemy, destroy them and to continue to ruin the enemy.

"Remember: This is a multi-arena campaign and there are many months ahead," he stressed.

He added, "Now, the ability to destroy Hamas and to release hostages and missing to enable their return, is very important."