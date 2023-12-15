Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoganReuters

The Turkish Foreign Ministry sharply condemned an incident in Jenin which saw reservists broadcast the "Shema Yisrael" prayer from a mosque's loudspeaker system.

    "We strongly condemn the provocations of Israeli soldiers who stormed the Jenin Refugee Camp, and disrespected sanctity of a place of worship by entering the mosque," Spokesman Oncu Keceli said on social messaging platform X late on Thursday.

    Calling the incident an "attack" on a Muslim holy space, he demanded that the perpetrators "be punished in the most severe way."

    On Thursday, IDF reservists filmed themselves using the public announcement system in one of the mosques in the city of Jenin have been removed from operational reserve duty, a Kan 11 journalist reported then.

    According to the report, the soldiers' actions took place while IDF forces were in Jenin for a military operation.

    The report added that the reserve soldiers who filmed themselves would be immediately removed from all IDF operational activities.