Chanukah Sameyach

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

חנוכה שמח.אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Miketz

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Nir Shaul

In Parashat Mikeitz, the Torah describes life of Yoseph in Eygpt. The Midrash says: "Everything that happened to Yoseph happened to Zion".

Question

What is the connection between Yoseph and Zion?

Answers

1. Yoseph and Zion each has a role in connection with Am Yisrael: Yoseph as the sustainer; Zion as the leader of Israel through Torah.



2. Yoseph loved Eretz Yisrael which created a special closeness and similarity between them.

To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here

To view all the Midrash Lessons, Click Here

Mechilta Beshalaḥ 9

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon

The Midrash says that G-d acquired:

the Nation of Israel the Land of Israel the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) the Torah

Question

Why does the Midrash specify these four as Divine acquisitions,

when G-d's glory fills the entire world and He is the "Owner" of everything?

Answer

Everything is God’s, but these four are ones that clearly reveal His presence in the world.

To watch the Midrash Lesson, Click Here